MultiVersus Update Adds Aquaman, Lola Bunny, and New Game Mode

Despite the game’s sudden cancelation mere days ago, MultiVersus is going through with their Season 5 plans with two new characters and a brand new game mode. The Warner Bros.-based brawler had a warm reception during its beta, but the good times didn’t roll quite as smoothly to its full release. With multiple problems with in-game purchases, fans turned away from the free-to-play fighter, despite adding popular characters like The Powerpuff Girls and Teen Titans’ Raven. Still, with Season 5 as its last big update, the game has finally added two highly-requested (and leaked) characters to its large roster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, the official patch notes for Season 5 of MultiVersus, labeled Season 5 1.5.0, which can be found in detail here, were launched. The season, which lasts from February 4th to May 30th, gives us the first look at two new fighters joining today: DC’s Aquaman (Tank) and Looney Tunes’ Lola Bunny (Bruiser). Both of them are available for free with the Season Pass, which won’t cost anything, unlike past passes. Alongside the two new characters, a new game mode for Wacky Weekends called Target Rush, has been added. The new mode is a 2v2 match that has you racing to break as many targets as you can, with the maps available being Tower, Arena, and Bowl.

Multiversus Adds Aquaman and Lola Bunny for Season 5.

Despite having a roster of 33 (now 35), it’s quite surprising to see Lola Bunny and Aquaman now being added. Aquaman, of course, is part of DC’s Justice League, which MultiVersus has with Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman (though we didn’t get Flash, which would’ve completed the group). Lola Bunny, the fan-favorite female counterpart of Bugs Bunny, has been rumored for a while, even unfortunately being leaked a few weeks prior to her announcement. Still, the two are pretty good picks for the final season, despite it may not have originally been that way.

MultiVersus was a highly ambitious project that, in some ways, did achieve what it set out to do. The title was a massive hit on Steam on its opening weekend and way into the month of July with its beta. Fans enjoyed seeing characters from their favorite franchises like Game of Thrones and Steven Universe duke it out in cool and nostalgic settings like Tree Fort from Adventure Time and the Batcave. Many were upset when the beta, which lasted a year from July 2022 to June 2023, closed to prepare for the full release.

As mentioned before, upon fully releasing in May of 2024, fans hated the monetization and many felt the game wasn’t what it was with the beta. Unfortunately, the writing for MultiVersus was on the wall when Warner Bros. called the game one of the company’s biggest impacts on its underperforming profits. Still, at least the game will end on a bit of a high note with the new additions, so those who do still play will have something to cherish, even after the online capabilities are ceased.

MultiVersus is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S until May 30th when the game will be delisted. For all news on MultiVersus, DC, and beyond, keep it here at ComicBook.