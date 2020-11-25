The Best PlayStation Plus Black Friday 2020 Deals for PS4 and PS5

We are now officially in the PS5 era, and those of you who have upgraded or are planning to upgrade (a PS5 console restock is happening tonight, November 25th!) will be happy to know that the official Black Friday 2020 deal on 12-month PS Plus and PS Now memberships is live.

You can get a full year of PlayStation Plus here on Amazon for $45 (25% off). The same goes for a year of PlayStation Now, which is available here on Amazon for the same price. However, there are even better Black Friday PS Plus membership deals to be had if you know where to look.

The Best PlayStation Plus Deals

At the time of writing, a PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal on a 12-month membership is happening here on eBay via top seller neogames for $32.99. You can also get a similar deal right here at CDKeys $33.19 via an instant digital code.

Benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership

Note that the free PlayStation Plus games for November 2020 are now live (Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition) - and the collection includes a PS5 game (Bugsnax). Sony has also confirmed that this will be the format moving forward into the PS5 era. The PlayStation Plus free games for December have also been revealed, and will be available starting on December 1st.

If you are lucky enough to be a PS5 owner, one of the huge new benefits of a PlayStation Plus membership is the PlayStation Plus Collection. If you're unfamiliar, the PS Plus Collection currently offers 20 PS4 games to play for free - and that's on top of the three free games mentioned above. You'll also need a PlayStation Plus membership to back up your PS5 saves for the time being.

Note that Sony also appears to be cooking up some big things for PlayStation Plus in 2021.

Get Black Friday 1-Year PlayStation Plus Deal on Amazon - $45

Benefits at a glance:

Online Multiplayer

Free Monthly Games

Auto game patch download from rest mode

Exclusive early access to game trials, demos, and public beta trials

100GB of online storage for saves

Exclusive content and discounts in PlayStation Store

PS Plus Collection for PS5 owners

Benefits of a PlayStation Now Membership

The PlayStation Now service allows members to download and stream a large (and growing) of games for the PS4, PS3, and PS2 on demand. New titles are added every month, and it is expected to become even more valuable to PS5 owners in the years to come. That said, you can check out the list of new PS Now games for November right here.

Get Black Friday 1-Year PlayStation Now Deal on Amazon - $45

How to Get a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Several big retailers have revealed their plans about Black Friday PS5 restocks. You can check out an overview of those plans right here. Currently, your best shot is happening at Walmart, who have confirmed that the next round of PS5 consoles will be available at the links below starting today, November 25th at 6pm PST (9pm EST):

