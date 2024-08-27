Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Says Tom Holland Was Right

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie had to admit that Tom Holland was right recently. On Instagram, the Sam Wilson actor reflected on a busy San Diego Comic-Con where the trailer for his new movie played in front of a packed Hall H audience. Looking up at his own face with his co-stars really put things in perspective for Mackie. He credits Tom Holland’s previous joking about having your own movie being an entirely different experience for the epiphany. So, Captain America: Brave New World draws even closer as this “feud” intensifies.

“I had to take time and let the scope of what happened sink in,” Mackie posted. “You were right @tomholland2013, it is different when you go with your own movie! #bravenewworld @isaia @marvelstudios @comic_con.”

Anthony Mackie and the Spider-Man star have a friendly rivalry.

This playful rivalry actually goes back ages. In 2018, Holland joked that Mackie didn’t have his own movie during a convention panel and it just spiraled out from there. It’s become a great back-and-forth between the two Avengers. Mackie got a great score on Spider-Man’s ride at Avengers Campus and bragged about it to Holland. Then, he had to joke about the situation in an interview with ComicBookMovie.

“Listen, I love Anthony Mackie. If there’s a Spider-Man/Captain America team-up down the line, then we should absolutely make that happen,” Holland smirked. “You know, he can brag about beating me on my own ride – which I haven’t actually ridden yet – but until he’s got his own ride, he’s got nothing. He doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”

How Does Captain America 4 Move This World Forward?

These two are the center of the film.

Marvel and the new Captain America haven’t been shy about hyping Anthony Mackie’s next MCU appearance. When the first teasers for Captain America: Brave New World began making the rounds, the actor talked to Entertainment Weekly about how this movie serves as a new launching pad for the MCU’s storylines on Earth. Yes, fans are still barreling towards Avengers: Secret Wars and all that Multiverse drama. But, something big is brewing on the homefront as well.

“This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be,” Mackie mused. “I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

“The title implies that there’s a new, bigger enemy now; there’s a new frontier that we have to conquer,” Mackie continued. “From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we’ve conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we’re going into.”

