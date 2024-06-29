Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Third Child

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have confirmed that they have another baby on the way. People Magazine got word from the couple this weekend and the Internet is buzzing about the third baby to join their family. On Instagram, Schwarzenegger posted a picture of her with the kids and things just took off. She wrote, "Things that make me happy: A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit." People in the comments immediately jumped to her (perceived) baby bump and wondering about the camera positioning. Besides that social media leering, the People report makes things official. Pratt and Schwarzenegger's other daughters are Eloise Christina (2) and Lyla Maria (3). (Pratt also has an 11-year-old son with his ex-wife Anna Faris named Jack.)

As the happy family readies for the new addition to the household, another famous family member is probably excited too. Grandpa Arnold Schwarzenegger is still out there doing projects in Hollywood and keeping fans updated on his life through social media too. The action star previously talked about seeing his daughter travel through motherhood. It's been a wonderful experience in that way too.

"It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension," Schwarzenegger said. "You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great."

What Chris Pratt Has Learned About Fatherhood

(Photo: US actor Chris Pratt and fiance author Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

With that household still growing, Pratt's got his hands full with fatherly duties and his successful acting career. One of his Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars offered him some great advice about fatherhood. The Star-Lord actor talked to ComicBook about what Kurt Russell told him during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Basically, the veteran actor explained that this Hollywood career couldn't overtake every single other interest in your life. Keeping things balanced is key.

"We would spend a lot of time together. We just have so much in common," Pratt said in an exclusive interview for Garfield. "His advice was to make sure I focus enough attention on the things in my life that I'm passionate about that aren't my career. He and I both like to be outdoors. He's got a cattle ranch, I've got a cattle ranch."



He continued: "And so he was talking about how important that was to him and carving out his own little piece of the world that was away from the Hollywood world, [and] to maintain perspective in that."

