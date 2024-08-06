Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Thanks Dafne Keen

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Ryan Reynolds showered praise on Dafne Keen this morning. This week has seen the Marvel actor giving the people involved with the MCU’s smash-hit their flowers. It seems as though most social media accounts are letting those spoilers fly now. Keen’s X-23 variant from Logan appearing was spoiled by Deadpool & Wolverine‘s trailers. But, fans have been clamoring to learn more about how this Marvel movie came together. Reynolds says that the actress’s return to the X-Men franchise helps illuminate the heart of this film. People really love Logan. It’s a major plot point of the movie and a moment that immitates our world to a T. Check out what else the Deapool star had to say about her return down below!

“When Dafne Keen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch me moment,” Reynolds admits. “It stands on the shoulders of the LOGAN film which is both a masterpiece and a giant. @slevydirect and I have been living with her every day in the edit and sound mix throughout a pretty relentless post production. Even three days ago as we went through the film’s gag reel. I still get geeked out seeing her in those sunglasses.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryan Reynolds salutes Dafne Keen.

He added, “I’m SO happy folks all around the world who’ve been carried away to a better place by Dafne and @RealHughJackman and their unbelievable performances.”

Keen’s Laura Is The One We All Know

Dafne Keen returns as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine.

As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to absolutely rake it in at the box office, ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast sat down with Dafne Keen to talk about her role in the massive blockbuster. In a section of the interview that’s gone viral now, the X-23 actress explained how her character was the same one we all know from Logan, just a bit grown-up. Keen explained how Ryan Reynolds, Shawn, Levy, and all of the brain trust had already thought about most of her questions already. That inspired supreme confidence in the movie they were making.

“They’re very intelligent people,” Keen began. “They’d kind of figured it out. I was ready to be like that annoying actor. That’s like, ‘And, what about this?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, we hadn’t thought of that…’ No, they had support for everything. I was like, So how long has it been? Am I a Variant? What’s going on? And they were like, ‘Not a Variant. You went along with the kids for a few years and then you got zapped. And, you’ve been in the TVA for a few years now.”

“You lost your accent because you were in America for a while, and like Canada. You’ve lost your accent and you’re a really intelligent kid,” she would continue. “You learned English while you were with Logan. You’re clever. You’ve lost your accent, you have no accent. To you, you’re Logan’s Laura. So, seeing this person again is like ‘Woah, this is my Dad, who I haven’t seen in years.’”

Do you love having her back in Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!