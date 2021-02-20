The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Characters Banner Released Ahead of Series Premiere on Disney+

✖

The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are back (to back) in a new look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the next Marvel Studios original series coming to Disney+ just weeks after WandaVision, the pair of "frenemies" team up on a global adventure pitting them against the anti-patriotism group the Flag Smashers. When former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and the Avengers-disassembling Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes partner with some unlikely allies just as John Walker (Wyatt Russell) attempts to assume the vacant mantle of Captain America.

In a new banner topping The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's official Twitter page, Sam and Bucky stand back-to-back as Carter, Walker, and Zemo wait in the wings. Speaking of wings: the Falcon takes flight in a "one-month" teaser released on Friday to commemorate the four-week countdown until the series premiere.

In the TV-14-rated series spinning out of the Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Endgame, Sam and Bucky attempt to live up to the legacy left behind by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) after his retirement at the age of 112. Described by its stars as a buddy-cop thriller packed with action, there's an "odd-couple kind of back-and-forth" between the two stars of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

"We didn't lose that feeling of security and espionage," Mackie previously told EW. "It still feels like you're in a Philip K. Dick novel [or] a Tom Clancy movie. But at the same time, it's Sebastian and I, and we're idiots, so you get more of us being ourselves."

For Stan, who joined the MCU in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, the spin-off series "felt like a movie."

"What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I've ever had, period," Stan once told THR about the Russo Brother-directed installment that brought back Bucky as an assassin brainwashed by HYDRA. "So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it's also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character."

He added, "These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we've never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two."

Starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl, Erin Kellyman, and Wyatt Russell, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday, March 19, on Disney+.

