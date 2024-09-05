Agatha All Along's Kathryn Hahn Says She's Unaware of What If...? Involvement

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn says that she hasn't heard about her possible involvement in What If…? Season 3. A little while ago, ScreenRant talked to Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum about Agatha Harkness making her way over to animation in the next crop of episodes for What If…?. He says that the witch will be the star of her own musical episode. But, when we asked Kathryn Hahn about that development, she had no idea what we were talking about. It seems like something is getting lost in translation here and fans are going to try to get to the bottom of it. Check out what the Agatha All Along actress had to say about this down below!

"This is the first I've heard of it," she said as we were surprised to hear that. Hahn continued, "Yeah. Heard it from you first." Our interviewer would ask the MCU star if she could confirm her presence in Season 3 of the animated series. But, all the Agatha Harkness actress could offer was, "I don't know." She sounded glad that this was happening in the future. (One would assume that if Brad Winderbaum said it, the episode is in the works?) Hahn joked that "Marvel likes to knock everyone off their feet" when it comes to their massive plans. So, it seems we'll be in a holding pattern for a moment.

During that chat with ScreenRant, Winderbaum talked about where we would see Agatha next. "So yes, there will be more Agatha in the future [of] the MCU, yes. She is in an episode of What If...? Season 3 – I shouldn't say more, but it's one of my favorite episodes ever done, and it may involve the giant musical number, and she's just incredible, and we all want to see more of her."

What If…? Prepares To Close This Chapter of Marvel TV

(Photo: Marvel's What If...? - Marvel)

What If…? Season 3 is still fast-approaching. Winderbaum teased the conclusion of the show's arc during a conversation with The Official Marvel Podcast recently. It's been a long road with Captain Carter and her multiversal friends. Everything they've fought to save reality from during Seasons 1 and 2 comes to a head with these next episodes.

"What If...? Season 3 feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum explained. "It takes us to places you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the Multiverse and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected. It has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu, The Watcher."

