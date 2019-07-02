Spider-Man: Far From Home's Jake Gyllenhaal Wishes Tom Holland Happy Birthday With Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

Jake Gyllenhaal wishes his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland a happy birthday. Fans hope to see the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer drop on Holland's 25th birthday today. Gyllenhaal celebrated by sharing an Instagram story with a behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them from the filming of Far From Home. The photo shows Holland and Gyllenhaal looking bloodied from a combat scene. Gyllenhaal wrote, "hbd @tomholland2013 I miss usss." Gyllenhaal played the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. He seemed to die at the end of the film, but some fans still believe the villain is alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios recently released new looks at Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. That makes Spider-Man: No Way Home the only 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie without a trailer. A lot may be riding on the movie even beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumors suggest a plot involving the multiverse that could bring back past Spider-Man film stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Sony has also hinted that its plans for a shared universe centered around Spider-Man beginning with No Way Home. That could link Spider-Man to Venom, Morbius, and Kraven.

(Photo: Instagram)

Recent activity on Sony's social media accounts has fans suspecting the trailer debut soon. For now, the film's official accounts are happy to troll fans while those fans edit together teaser posters for the movie.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to complete his Spider-Man trilogy before turning his attention to Marvel's Fantastic Four. Tom Holland leads the cast as Peter Parker. The film also stars Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei, with Jamie Foxx returning as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Benedict Cumberbatch appearing as Doctor Strange, and Alfred Molina back as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, with the help of Disney's famous de-aging technology. Filming took place between October 2020 and March 2021, mainly in Atlanta.

What do you think of Gyllenhaal's behind-the-scenes birthday photo for Tom Holland? Is Mysterio still alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Are we getting a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer sooner rather than later? What's next for Spider-Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe multiverse, and Sony's shared Marvel Universe? Let us know what you think of all of this in the comments section. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.