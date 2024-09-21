Captain America 4: New Comic Hints at Surprise MCU Return

Captain America: Brave New World is coming up next year and Marvel Comics might have just hinted at a surprising MCU return with their new title. This week, fans got to see Sam Wilson: Captain America, a limited series featuring the talents of Greg Pak, Evan Narcisse and Eder Messias. Interestingly enough, our hero is tangling with Red Hulk, just like in the upcoming movie. But, there's another sneaky addition that MCU fans might want to keep an eye on. Taurin Clarke's dynamite cover for Sam Wilson: Captain America also features Eli Bradley's Patriot as part of the story. Isaiah Bradley has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Marvel movie, but there's been no word of his grandson making a return appearance in the franchise. Could this be the first hint at Eli's role in the film?

Back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, audiences were introduced to Isaiah Bradley, the first Captain America. Also included was his grandson Eli, played by Elijah Richardson. The American government experimented on Bradley and used his blood to try and replicate the Super Soldier serum that gave Steve Rogers his powers. It's clear that Isaiah still has the raw physical power afforded to him by those experiments, as he's jumping through windows in the Captain America: Brave New World trailer. But, it was never specified if his grandson inherited some of those powers. Could he be another burgeoning superhero in waiting for the MCU?

(Photo: Cover of Sam Wilson: Captain America #1 - Marvel Comics)

In Marvel Comics continuity, there's a long-running story featuring Eli as the hero Patriot fighting alongside the Young Avengers. As the team's Captain America surrogate, he helps them navigate the early days of their team-up after being trained by Steve Rogers. Of course, the MCU would probably like to streamline his origin as it gets pretty complicated with Patriots powers originating from a superhuman drug and then later replacing those sketchy abilities through a blood transfusion from Isaiah Bradley later on. With so many other young heroes rumbling about the MCU at the moment, it wouldn't be too strange to see Eli join-up with the rest of the Young Avengers that Kamala Khan is recruiting right now. We'll have to wait and see.

Young Avengers Slowly Assembling During All Of These Movies

(Photo: Elijah Richardson as Patriot. - Marvel)

From the early moments of Phase 4, Marvel fans have been expecting the Young Avengers to form. WandaVision featured Scarlet Witch's kids Billy and Tommy. From there, more young heroes just kept cropping up. Things came to a head in The Marvels when Kamala Khan got a hold of a SWORD information tablet. With access to their database, she could look up any young superhero on-file and find them. She approached Hawkeye Kate Bishop in the movie's post-credits scene. Iman Vellani joined ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast to talk about Ms. Marvel. She is looking forward to the Young Avengers assembling like the rest of us.

"I just want to see them interact. I think they've left so many of the younger character stories open-ended, and to see fans start shipping people together, it would be something like, I want to see Kamala interact with America," Vellani shared. "I want to see Kamala interact with Patriot, I don't know. Just all these random people. And so yeah, I think there's so many different avenues you could take with this."

At the time, it was a little bit curious to see the Ms. Marvel actress mention Patriot as he hasn't been discussed too much by Marvel Studios since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. To be fair to Vellani, she was probably just listing the Young Avengers lineup that fans know from the comics. But, with Cassie Lang, America Chavez, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and more already teased for whatever Marvel Studios has cooking, there is room for another couple members of the team. (A lot of MCU fans believe we're about to get another foundational member really soon in Agatha All Along…) At any case, with Marvel doing more cross-comics synergy than ever before, maybe this new Captain America book is a subtle hint.

