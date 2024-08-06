Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Crash Blake Lively Interviews

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman decided to crash the junket interviews for It Ends With Us. Blake Lively, part-time Lady Deadpool actor, stars in the upcoming film with Brandon Sklenar. As a part of the promotional run for It Ends With Us, Sklenar has to be interviewed by Reynolds, his mother Tammy, and even Hugh Jackman. It’s the same kind of madcap energy that people are still flocking to the theaters to see in Deadpool & Wolverine. All of them ask Lively’s co-star a series of increasingly uncomfortable questions as the actor just kind of squirms under the spotlight. If you’re a fan of the Reynolds brand of humor, or a lover of cameos from the Maximum Effort Extended Universe, you’re probably going to love this video clip. It’s pretty silly and a way to get some eyeballs towards It Ends With Us. Check it out for yourself down below.

“It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film. It’s kind of crazy,” Reynolds began. Then poor Sklenar realizes what he’s in for, but it’s too late now, “Let’s dive in, shall we? So, I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs. Reynolds, and I’m sorry, what do you call her? Do you guys have a nickname or something? Okay no, so it’s just ‘Mrs.?’ Okay.”

“Anyway, I saw this photo. I was pretty suggestive. Here, I got it right here. I’m gonna get right to it. That! How do you explain that? Is that genetics?,” Reynolds asked pointing to Sklenar’s backside. “You have some sort of, low angle squat routing to pop that region in that way? I mean, what’s going on here, man? Are you smuggling pumpkins? Got a couple of small pumpkins in there?” There’s so much more, including Jackman being threatening and it’s really just a trip.

What Is It Ends With Us About?

It Ends With Us doesn’t star these two gentlemen.

Sony describes the picture: “IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future. Directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, Blake Lively and Christy Hall. The film stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar, from a screenplay by Christy Hall, based on the book by Colleen Hoover.”

