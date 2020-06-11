Funko and Disney Launch a Haunted Mansion With Butler Pop Town Set

During Funko's Funkoween in May event last month, Disney launched a new wave of The Haunted Mansion Pop figures that included the Alexander Nitrokoff and Constance Hatchaway Stretching Room portraits, the Maid, and the Organist. Today The Haunted Mansion itself finally got the Funko Pop treatment.

Funko has announced the Disney Parks Haunted Mansion with Butler Pop Town which features the Disneyland version of the mansion. Many fans prefer the Walt Disney World design, but the former has seniority - the attraction celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

Pre-orders for The Haunted Mansion with Butler Funko Pop Town are live here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for September. Pre-orders for the rest of the new Haunted Mansion Pops can also be found at EE, with the exception of the Organist which is a shopDisney exclusive. Pre-orders for that figure haven't gone live yet, but you'll be able to find it here when it happens.

