Star Wars: Lucasfilm Shares Throwback to 1977 Holiday Ad

The holiday-themed Star Wars content keeps pouring in and we can't get enough! We have already seen Lucasfilm's holiday card, which features Grogu and Din Djarin on a sleigh ride. Rosario Dawson, who played Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian, also shared a fun holiday greeting featuring her Star Wars character. Now, Lucasfilm is taking it back to 1977 to show off an original holiday ad for the first Star Wars film.

"A special holiday-themed ad was created to run in US newspapers over the Christmas weekend in 1977, and featured season’s greetings from all the major characters. Even Tarkin and Vader made begrudging appearances to spread the holiday cheer. #tbt," Lucasfilm wrote. You can check out the as in the Instagram post below:

Warning! If you are not caught up on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, there are spoilers ahead!

The Mandalorian's season finale was a big one as it saw the return of the original Star Wars hero. While being pinned down by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) dark troopers, things were not looking good for Mando (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and the rest of the rescue team until a mysterious hooded figure showed up in an X-Wing to take out the droids with a lightsaber. The character, of course, ended up being Luke Skywalker! The show credited Hamill for the role considering it was his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set. Last week, Hamill posted a tease on social media, writing, "Seen anything good on TV lately?" He also posted about keeping the cameo a secret for a year.

"The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU," Hamill wrote.

After some confusion, it was confirmed this week that The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in The Mandalorian's post-credit scene, will be a separate show from The Mandalorian, but with the same creative team. That's not the only new project on Lucasfilm's line-up. During the Disney Investor Day live stream, Kennedy also shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, announced Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will be helming a Rogue Squadron film, and more.

