ComicBook Nation: New Marvel & Star Wars Reveals Explained
CB Nation recaps all the big Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars reveals at D23 and afterward. Plus it's TV Recap for She-Hulk Ep 5 and that controversial House of the Dragon Episode 4. PLUS Big D23 Gaming Reveals and New Comics!
D23 Recap and Fallout
Here's are all the subjects that we talk about in our D23 Recap – and links to all the articles on ComicBook.com that offer further deatails:
Marvel – Keke Palmer Rogue??? Captain America 4 vs. THE LEADER and new Falcon, Werewolf By Night Trailer, Secret Invasion trailer, The Marvels Footage, Ant Man 3 – Kang Dynasty Connection, MCU MODOK, Thunderbolts cast, Marvel Feb 2024 movie delay (Deadpool 3?), Ironheart and Armor Wars news, Daredevil, F4 Director NO: F4 cast, No guardians 3 or ant-man 3 or Echo trailers released online. No Wonder Man,
Star Wars – Mado S3 Trailer Andor trailer, Tales Jedi Trailer, Bad Batch S2 date, Acolyte casts Squid Game guy, Ahsoka cast Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Rogue Squadron Dead NO: Vader show or movie news, Ahsoka Trailer
Disney – Indiana Jones 5 (and Ke Huy Quan reunion at D23, Harrison Ford's last one), BUNCH of release date shuffles, The Little Mermaid
Pixar – Inside Out 2, Elemental, Elio
