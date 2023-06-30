ComicBook Nation: New Marvel & Star Wars Reveals Explained

By Kofi Outlaw

CB Nation recaps all the big Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars reveals at D23 and afterward. Plus it's TV Recap for She-Hulk Ep 5 and that controversial House of the Dragon Episode 4. PLUS Big D23 Gaming Reveals and New Comics!

D23 Recap and Fallout

(Photo: Producer Peter)

Here's are all the subjects that we talk about in our D23 Recap – and links to all the articles on ComicBook.com that offer further deatails: 

  1. Marvel – Keke Palmer Rogue??? Captain America 4 vs. THE LEADER and new Falcon, Werewolf By Night Trailer, Secret Invasion trailer, The Marvels Footage, Ant Man 3 – Kang Dynasty Connection, MCU MODOKThunderbolts cast, Marvel Feb 2024 movie delay (Deadpool 3?), Ironheart and Armor Wars news, Daredevil, F4 Director NO: F4 cast, No guardians 3 or ant-man 3 or Echo trailers released online. No Wonder Man, 

  2. Star Wars – Mado S3 Trailer Andor trailer, Tales Jedi Trailer, Bad Batch S2 date, Acolyte casts Squid Game guy, Ahsoka cast Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Rogue Squadron Dead NO: Vader show or movie news, Ahsoka Trailer

  3. Disney – Indiana Jones 5 (and Ke Huy Quan reunion at D23, Harrison Ford's last one), BUNCH of release date shuffles, The Little Mermaid

  4. Pixar – Inside Out 2, Elemental, Elio

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

