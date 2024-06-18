New Funko Pops For June 2024: Spider-Man, Pokemon, Sleepy Hollow, and More
Check out the latest weekly Funko Pop drops.
Despite pulling back on their offerings in recent months, Funko is still releasing tons of product on a weekly basis. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks. The good news is that we're keeping track of it all so you don't have to.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop drops complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 12pm ET (generally on Wednesdays) and wrap up shortly thereafter. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For June 17th – June 21st (UPDATING):
- Chainsaw Man – Details here
- Classic Wall-E (Limited to 10000 pieces) – Funko Exclusive
- Boston Celtics NBA Champions 5-Pack – Funko Exclusive
- Eddie Van Halen (Limited to 5000 pieces) - Entertainment Earth Exclusive (Drops 6/18 at 12pm ET)
- Marvel 85th anniversary Spider-Man Comic Cover (Drops 6/19 at 12pm ET)
- Pokemon (Drops 6/19 at 12pm ET)
- Hello Kitty (Drops 6/19 at 12pm ET)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (Drops 6/19 at 12pm ET)
- YuGiOh Cyber Harpie Lady Pop & Tee (Drops 6/19 at 12pm ET)
- Sleepy Hollow / Classic (Drops 6/20 at 12pm ET)
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For June 10th – June 14th:
- Batman 85th Anniversary and DC Patchwork – Details here
- How to Train Your Dragon – Details here
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Details here
- FNAF – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Diablo 3 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- World of Warcraft – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Includes Chance at Sylvanas Chase)
- Cher – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Ozzy Osbourne – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Abigail – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Snoop Dogg- Funko Exclusive
- Bride of Chucky – Details here
- Bridgerton Funko Pops – Penelope Fetherington and Colin Bridgerton (Chance at Penelope Chase) – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For June 3rd – June 7th:
- Ghostface – Details here
- Chucky – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Coraline 15th Anniversary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Stranger Things – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Comic Cover – Batgirl – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Ad Icons Honey-Comb Monster and Pebbles Flintstone – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Snoopy (Deluxe) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Etch-a-Sketch – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- TLC (3-Pack) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NBA Jaylen Brown – Funko Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Acolyte – Details here
- Attack on Titan Jaw Titan – Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For May 27th – May 31st:
- SpongeBob 25tn Anniversary – Details here
- Castelvania Nocturne – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel 8-Bit – Target Exclusives
- Yankees Lou Gehrig (Deluxe) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Yankees Lou Gehrig (Alternate Uniform) – Funko Exclusive
- Sonic the Hedgehog Tails Flying Funko Pop (Chance at Chase) – Specialty Series Exclusive
- One Piece Luffy (Uppercut) - Funko Exclusive
- RoboCop – Details here
- LOTR – Details here
- Universal Monsters – Details here
- One Piece Luffy & Foxy 2-Pack – Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For May 20th – May 24th:
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For May 20th – May 24th:
- Stargate – Details here
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Pops and Mystery Minis – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (IG-12 with Grogu – Funko Exclusive / IG-11 Marshall – Target Exclusive / The Armorer – Target Exclusive)
- Looney Tunes Halloween – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Marvin the Martian – EE Exclusive)
- Addams Family TV Series – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Pet Sematary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Poltergeist – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Street Sharks – Streex (90s) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Care Bears – Brave Heart Lion (90s) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Gargoyles – Demona (90s) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- MTV Logo (90s) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Surge Can (90s) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Simon Game (90s) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Mickey and Friends Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood / Deluxe Father on Throne (Chase) – Funko Exclusive
- Pokémon Greninja 10-inch Pop – Target Exclusive
- Comic Cover Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man Green Goblin – Target Exclusive
- Banjo Kazooie – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Pop Rocks Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses, T-Pain. Aerosmith 5-pack – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NBA Mascots – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Advent Calendars PIxar / Stranger Things / Hasbro – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Avatar the Last Airbender Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Pixar's UP – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Shrek Exclusive Funko Pop, Soda, and Keychain – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Dennis Rodman NBA Jam – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For May 13th – May 17th:
- Dragon Ball GT – Details here
- Stranger Things – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Oregon Trail Pop Ride - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / Optimus and Megatron 2-pack – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Daredevil 60th Anniversary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- We Are Groot - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – Alpha Groot (Amazon Exclusive) / Black Panther (Target Exclusive) / Doctor Strange (Funko Exclusive)
- Jungle Book – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- WWE – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Shoresy – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Dazed and Confused – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Parks and Rec – Leslie Knope – Amazon Exclusive
- One Piece Dracule Mihawk – Funko Exclusive
- Deadpool Bitty Pops - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man 2 Peter Parker Symbiote Suit – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For May 6th – May 10th:
- Retro TMNT – Details here
- Despicable Me 4 and Shrek – Details here
- NFL / Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Rogers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Geno Smith, Travis Kelce – See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Titans – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Barbie 65th Anniversary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Pink Panther – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Phantasm Tall Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Tupac Shakur Thug Life – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Wolverine (Battle Damage) – Funko Exclusive
- Loki The Void Pop Moment – See at Entertainment Earth ./ Amazon
- Ad Icons Voodoo Ranger – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Hello Kitty (With Balloons) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Kuromi (With Balloons) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- One Piece Luffy Gear 5 – GameStop Exclusive
- Demon Slayer Suma with Kunai – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 29th – May 3rd:
- Naruto – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon | Shisui Uchiha with Kunai (Glow) – Amazon Exclusive, Naruto S13: Sasuke Curse Mark 2 – Chalice Exclusive, Sakumo Hatake – Funko Exclusive
- Inside Out 2 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Garfield – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NFL Joe Montana – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Smurfs – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Shakira – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Snoop Dogg – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Batman Warzone – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Mandalorian Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Kung Fu Panda 30th Anniversary Po – Specialty Series Exclusive
- Funko Fusion Video Game – See on Amazon
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 29th – May 3rd:
- Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul 2-Pack – Funko Exclusive
- Pop Classics Darth Vader – Funko Exclusive
- Hermione Potion Making Loungefly Mini Backpack – See at Fun.com
- Disney Villains Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Disguised Evil Queen with Raven Black Light – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Zeb Orrelios Funko Pop Exclusive – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 22nd – 26th:
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 22nd – 26th:
- Deadpool & Wolverine – Details here
- NBA Jam 2-Packs – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- NBA Funko Pops – Victor Wembanyama and Damian Lillard
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Comic Cover – Details here
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 15th – 19th:
- New MLB Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Moonlight Freddy – Amazon Exclusive
- Blackpink – See at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio My Melody Earth Day – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Stitch as Cheshire Cat (Diamond) – BAM Exclusive
- Wilt Chamberlain – Funko Exclusive
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (Beach) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Lord of the Rings – Theoden – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 1st – 5th:
- Bleach – Details Here
- Fullmetal Alchemist – Details here
- Doom Patrol – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Slap Shot – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Odd Is Out – James – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Chris Stapelton – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Pop Classics Darth Vader – See at Funko
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary (Chance at Mimmy Chase) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Star Wars The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary – Details here
- WWE – See on Amazon / Target (Undertaker Exclusive)
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 25th – 29th:
- Inuyasha – Details here
- Pokemon – Details here
- Rebel Moon – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Wizard of Oz 85th Anniversary Dorothy and Toto (Sepia) – Funko Exclusive
- Lilo & Stitch / Stitch in Costume Funko Pops – Details here
- Boruto – Details here
- Cheech & Chong – Details here
- The Sopranos – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Brendon Urie (Demon) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Minions Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 18th – 22nd:
- Harry Potter – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man 2 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Commons) / Entertainment Earth Exclusive / GameStop Exclusive / Funko Exclusive
- Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles and Rouge 2-Pack – GameStop Exclusive
- Nickelodeon – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Percy Jackson – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Wolverine 50th Anniversary – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth / Wolverine (Battle Damage) and Wolverine and Sabertooth 2-pack will be Funko Exclusives
- Attack On Titan Pop! Deluxe Annie In Crystal – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian 501st Clone Trooper – GameStop Exclusive
- Star Wars 18-inch Boba Fett (Damaged Armor) with Chance at 300 piece Chase – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 13th – 15th:
- Yu-Gi-Oh – Details here
- Star Wars Boba Fett Comic Cover – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- New NBA Pops – See on Amazon
- Saltburn – See at Entertainment Earth
- She-Hulk Madisynn – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Sirius Black with Wormtail – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Avril Lavigne - See at Entertainment Earth
- Hunter x Hunter – Details here
- Blacklight Summer Stitch – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Hulk Hogan & The Ultimate Warrior 2-Pack – Fanatics Exclusive
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Skar King – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 21st:
- Pokemon Grookey (Flocked) – Amazon Exclusive
- Pokemon Apiom (Flocked) – Specialty Series Exclusive
- Pokemon Luxray (10-inch) – Target Exclusive
- Galaxy Quest Guy Fleegman – Funko Exclusive
- What We Do In The Shadows 5-Pack – Walmart / Funko Exclusive (Restock)
- FNAF Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 14th:
- Demon Slayer – Details here
- One Piece – Details here
- Succession – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Mechagodzilla – Details here
- Yu-Gi-Oh Harpie Lady 3 – GameStop Exclusive
- Eeeyore With Balloon – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Spider-Punk Comic Cover – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars 332 Company Trooper – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Parks & Rec Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 7th:
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 7th:
- Invincible – Details here
- One Piece – Details here
- The Wizard of Oz – Details here
- Queen Wembley Stadium Pop Moment – See at Entertainment Earth
- New MLB – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Funko Pop Pins – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 31st:
- The Penguin with Umbrella – Funko Exclusive
- Invincible Omni-Man vs Invincible Funko Pop Moment – Previews Exclusive (Free Comic Book Day)
- Dolly Parton (Diamond Glitter) – Amazon Exclusive
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Details here
- The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Funko Pop! Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- X-Men: Days of Future Past (1981) Wolverine Funko Pop! Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Harley Quinn Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New My Hero Academia Hero League Baseball Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Football / Soccer Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Encanto Mirabel with Casita Funko Pop Town – See at Entertainment Earth
- Jack in the Box Jack Box Meaty Cheesy Boys Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Queen Freddy Mercury I Was Born to Love You Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Queen I Want to Break Free Funko Pop 4-Pack – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 24th:
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 24th:
- Yu-Gi-Oh Harpie's Pet Dragon (10-inch Super-Sized) – Details here
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Bella Poarch Inferno – See at Entertainment Earth
- Friends Bitty Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Batman Gotham Freakshow Box – GameStop Exclusive
- Cheshire Cat (Diamond) – BAM Exclusive
- The Nun (Moonlit Demonic) – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 17th:
- Galaxy Quest – Details here
- My Hero Academia – Details here
- South Park – Details here
- Bambi – See at Entertainment Earth
- Deadpool – See at Entertainment Earth
- Goodfellas – See at Entertainment Earth / Paulie – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE – See at Entertainment Earth (Commons) / WWE – Wrestlemania 30 Opening Toast (Deluxe) – Amazon Exclusive / Rikishi – Target Exclusive / The Hurricane – Target Exclusive / Sami Zayn – Funko Exclusive
- The Boys Billy Butcher With Laser Baby – Funko Exclusive
- Free Comic Book Day X-Men #1 Gambit Comic Cover – PX Exclusive (Full Reveal Today) – PX Exclusive
- Pokemon Kanto Starter Deluxe Funko Pop Moment – Details here
- The Simpsons Mr. Sparkle Diamond Glitter Funko Pop – Previews Exclusive